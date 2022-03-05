LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 639.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.