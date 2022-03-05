LPL Financial LLC Sells 35,998 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

