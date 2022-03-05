Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 84,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,460. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

