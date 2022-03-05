Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

