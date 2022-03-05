Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.46 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

