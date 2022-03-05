Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MGTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

