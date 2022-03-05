Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
MAGTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Magnet Forensics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Magnet Forensics Company Profile (OTC:MAGTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnet Forensics (MAGTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.