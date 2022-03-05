Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MN stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manning & Napier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Manning & Napier by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manning & Napier by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

