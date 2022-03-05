Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of MN stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
