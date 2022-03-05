Marc E. Lore Buys 87,402 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.88 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.