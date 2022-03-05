Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Marchex alerts:

MCHX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.