Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

