Marks Wealth LLC Makes New $25.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 7.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $189.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $174.08 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

