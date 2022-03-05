Marks Wealth LLC Sells 181,412 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Marks Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 490,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.