Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,244,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,764,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,472,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM opened at $55.95 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.