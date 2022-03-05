Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

