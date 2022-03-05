Marshall Wace LLP Invests $351,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

