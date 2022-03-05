Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,486 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,506,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,382 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12,826.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -725.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

