Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,845,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

