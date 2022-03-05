Masari 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $439.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $284,757.64 and $439.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.60 or 0.06764299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00266427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.00743827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00070692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00415531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00295343 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

