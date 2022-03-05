MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 767,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.21.
MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
