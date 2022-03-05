Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,084 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.76. 4,671,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.