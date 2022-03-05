Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $52.84. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 3,973 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.