Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $52.84. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 3,973 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.
Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
