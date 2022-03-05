Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Materialise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTLS opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

