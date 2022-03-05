Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 492,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

