Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 162920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$35.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.
About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)
