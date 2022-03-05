Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 162920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$35.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

