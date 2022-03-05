Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar’s Q4 revenues reflect momentum in the Earth Intelligence segment. The company also provided upbeat guidance for 2022. There is huge growth potential among three key parts of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the contracts allow the users to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. However, it operates in a highly competitive environment. Cyclical nature of the commercial satellite market, inefficient cost structure and increased lead time associated with pandemic-led supply chain headwinds are major woes. A huge debt burden limits its prospects.”

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.21. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

