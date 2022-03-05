Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09.

Get Mediaset Espana Comunicacion alerts:

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.