Medicalchain Price Tops $0.0063 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.01 million and $45,541.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

