MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$20.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$18.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.58.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

