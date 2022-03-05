MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $956.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported loss in the fourth quarter. The company is currently suffering from increasing expenses related to warehousing and infrastructure transition on public clouds. Moreover, costs related to free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are also hurting the company’s margin expansion. Further, growing marketing expenses are headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, robust MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios continue to aid the company’s total payment volume and shipments, respectively. Further, the company’s strong mobile wallet initiatives are major positives. However, headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giants poses a serious threat to its market position.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,755.07.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,055.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,402.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 497.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $3,183,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

