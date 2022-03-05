Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

MMSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 315,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,653. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

