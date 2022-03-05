Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

