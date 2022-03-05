Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $200.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.10. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.22 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

