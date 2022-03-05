Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

