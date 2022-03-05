Metronome Market Cap Hits $32.42 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $32.42 million and approximately $68,595.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,885,521 coins and its circulating supply is 13,740,947 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

