Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.