Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

