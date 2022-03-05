Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

