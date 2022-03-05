Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

