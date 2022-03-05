Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 447 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $590,256 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE opened at $62.78 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

