Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

