Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1,078.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,388.78 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,497.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,508.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $23,165,982. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

