MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

