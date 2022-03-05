MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MFM opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.