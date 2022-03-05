MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $687,032.73 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $687,032.73 and $723.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,012,476 coins and its circulating supply is 171,710,548 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.