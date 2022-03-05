Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $151.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $174.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

