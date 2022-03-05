Millennium Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 121,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Matson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Matson by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $247,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

