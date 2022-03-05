Millennium Management LLC Sells 115,097 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.40 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.