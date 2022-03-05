Millennium Management LLC Sells 24,543 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 340,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.35 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

