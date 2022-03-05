Millennium Management LLC Sells 36,758 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABGI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.