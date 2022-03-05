Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.